HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College recently honored the first graduates of its Fire Academy at a graduation ceremony held in their honor.
Graduates and their sponsoring fire departments recognized during the ceremony include Tyler Billington, Mountain View Fire Department; Adam Cline, Propst Crossroads Fire Department; Seth Clontz, Mountain View Fire Department; Dallas Hughes, Mountain View Fire Department; Joseph Johnson, Goshen Fire Department (Wilkesboro); Brandon Serrano, Conover Fire Department; LaToya Williams, Mountain View Fire Department; and Berkley Watson, Conover Fire Department.
Johnson received the Overall Class Helmet/Pride & Integrity Award. It recognizes the contributions of the cadet who exhibits leadership and earned the greatest merit points awarded during the training. He was presented the fire helmet front shield signifying their class number, 19-1.
During his training, Johnson was housed by the St. Stephens Fire Department to eliminate his commute from his home in Wilkes County and allow him to focus on his training.
Billington received the Overall Halligan Bar/GPA Award which recognizes the highest GPA of the graduating class.
Hughes received the Overall Flathead Axe/Physical Fitness Award, which recognizes the greatest physical fitness improvements achieved during the training.
CVCC’s Fire Academy is an intensive, 10-week training program that prepares men and women for careers, both paid and volunteer, in the fire service. In addition to educational principals, students gain real-world knowledge and experience that goes beyond the minimum certification requirements.
Based on a paramilitary structure, the academy instills motivation, discipline and integrity. Graduates undergo mental and physical preparedness that readies them for a profession in public service.
For information about enrolling in the academy, contact Wesley Lail at wlail566@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000, ext. 4123.
