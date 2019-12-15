HICKORY — Members of the Guy Hollar Memorial Golf Tournament Committee recently presented scholarships totaling $5,000 to four Catawba Valley Community College students pursuing a Turfgrass Management Technology degree.
Michael K. Clark of Morganton received a $1,500 scholarship. Alex R. Hastings of Boiling Springs received a $1,500 scholarship, Thomas A. Williams II of Shelby received a $1,500 scholarship, and Daniel Charles McCoy of Catawba received a $500 scholarship.
“Our CVCC turf alumni work diligently on this annual scholarship golf tournament in memory of one of their esteemed classmates, Mr. Guy Hollar,” said Gary Muller, dean of the School of Business, Industry & Technology.
“We are grateful to have such passionate alumni who work to supply the green industry with a qualified workforce. All four scholarship recipients have career potential that could take them across the country — even the world — if they desire.”
Clark graduated from Patton High School in Morganton, and earned an associate degree in horticulture technology at Western Piedmont Community College. Clark interned at All-Seasons Ground Maintenance in Hickory this past summer as well as for CVCC maintaining the college’s sports fields.
Hastings and Williams graduated from Crest High School in Shelby, and have worked at the Riverbend YMCA Golf Course in Shelby for the past two years.
McCoy is a two-time recipient of the Guy Hollar Memorial Scholarship. He graduated from Bandys High School in the town of Catawba and interned at The Highland Course in Primland, in the Meadows of Dan, Va.
Proceeds from the annual Guy Hollar Memorial Golf Tournament held at Rock Barn Golf Club in Conover fund the scholarships. The annual tournament is organized and conducted entirely by CVCC alumni.
Guy Hollar was among the first graduates in 1972 of then- Catawba Valley Technical Institute’s Recreational Grounds Management degree and served as Rock Barn golf course director of grounds for many years. Hollar fought a courageous battle against leukemia before his death in 2008.
For more information about the 2020 Guy Hollar Memorial Golf Tournament set for April 21 at Rock Barn Country Club, contact Gerry Millholen, tournament chair, at boats531@gmail.com, 828-455-2284; or Mary Reynolds, CVCC Alumni Affairs director, at 828-327-7000, ext. 4387 or mreynolds@cvcc.edu.
