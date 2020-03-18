The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina jumped to at least 70 on Wednesday, up 22 from Tuesday.
Catawba County has no cases reported, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website. The website reported 63 confirmed cases. Another three were confirmed by Mecklenburg County, one in Macon County, a second case in Watauga County, one in Union County and one in Hoke County.
As of Wednesday morning, more than 1,850 tests have been administered for coronavirus in North Carolina by the state, university and commercial labs.
The state lab has supplies for 1,250 more tests. The lab is able to process tests in one day, said Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, state health director.
The state is working to increase testing, Tilson said. “Ramping up testing right now is important in the phase we’re in,” Tilson said.
Testing could become less important in the future as the virus spreads, she said.
Higher education
Lenoir-Rhyne University is working to bring back two graduate students studying in Peru.
On Tuesday afternoon, Doug Minor, the university’s associate vice president for digital strategy, said three study-abroad students had been brought back and another was expected to be back that day.
“All returned students are self-isolating at their homes,” Minor said. “No students studying abroad returned to the Lenoir-Rhyne campus. We have not received notice of any of the students showing symptoms of COVID-19.”
Minor said the two students in Peru are with students from other American universities.
Business
As restaurants deal with the impact of closing their dinging rooms, which was mandated on Tuesday, and other businesses feel the effect of the virus some organizations are creating resources to soften the blow.
The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center is hosting a free webinar on March 25 on preparing businesses for coronavirus.
The Catawba County Economic Development Corporation and several groups are holding a two-part webinar Thursday and Friday on information related to COVID-19. Public health and business leaders will present on the virus and its effects on business.
