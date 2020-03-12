The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues to grow, including in North Carolina where there are now 15 cases. The disease is prompting unprecedented responses in sports, schools and health care facilities.
Four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina were announced Thursday. Two of those cases are in Forsyth County and one is in Johnston County, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The fourth is a Durham resident who tested positive in another state.
There are also two presumptive positive cases in Mecklenburg County, according to Mecklenburg County Public Health. There is one presumptive positive case in Cabarrus County, according to the county website.
In response to the growing threat of the virus, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced Thursday that all sporting events are postponed until April. That includes the Newton-Conover High School girls state championship game that was supposed to be played in Chapel Hill on Saturday.
Thursday morning, the NCHSAA limited attendance at the championship games to only players, coaches and select family members of players. Before 3 p.m. Thursday, the association moved to shut down all spring sports.
Thursday, the Atlantic Coast, Southeastern, Big 12, Big East and Pac-12 conferences all canceled their basketball tournaments, the Associated Press reported. Several canceled other sporting events, as well.
Thursday, the NCAA announced that the annual men’s and women’s basketball tournament is canceled. Any remaining NCAA championships are also canceled, according to a statement from the NCAA President Mark Emmert and the board of governors.
The National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League suspended their seasons this week.
Locally, several nursing homes in Catawba County stopped allowing visitors on Thursday because of the threat of coronavirus and its impact on older people.
For most people, the new coronavirus only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, according to public health officials. For older adults and people with health problems it can cause more severe illness.
The Chamber of Catawba County has postponed all of its planned gatherings until April 30. That includes the Future of Catawba County Summit and a First Friday Morning Brew event.
On Thursday, the state recommended all gatherings of more than 100 people should be canceled or postponed. Gov. Roy Cooper said during a press conference on Thursday that people over 65 or those with underlying health conditions should try to stay home as much as possible.
All public schools in North Carolina are still open.
All University of North Carolina system campuses and several private schools are shifting later this month away from face-to-face instruction and toward alternative methods like online classes. Some schools are extending spring break to prepare for the transition.
