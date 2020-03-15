Corning Incorporated and US Conec announced a collaboration to deploy MDC connector solutions that help increase density for hyperscale data centers, carrier distribution networks and other high-density patching applications.
US Conec’s MDC connector, a specified optical connector interface in both the QSFP-DD and the SFP-DD transceiver MSAs, provides three times the density over LC connectors, while still providing high optical connector performance via industry standard 1.25mm ferrules. In addition, the companies are announcing an agreement enabling both parties to produce the MDC connector components for assurance of supply.
The MDC connector was designed for breakout application in QSFP-DD, SFP-DD, and OSFP optical transceivers, as well as to challenge the “status quo” for patch panel density. Various features implemented in the connector, including simple insertion/extraction using a built-in push/pull boot and simple field-polarity configurability for UPC and APC variants, ensure the MDC platform provides operators with future-ready capacity in a smaller footprint with easier installation.
“This very small form factor MDC connector enables high-density direct transceiver breakout applications while also enabling three times more patch panel density in structured cabling applications,” said Brian Rhoney, director of market development, Corning Optical Communications. “This connector is versatile for a variety of market applications due to its compliance with traditional Telcordia requirements, along with unique features like intuitive push-pull boot and field polarity reversal. Corning is eager to leverage this connector to innovate new solutions which address current market challenges.”
Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world’s leading innovators in materials science, with a more than 165-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people’s lives.
US Conec (www.usconec.com) is a global leader in the design and development of high-density optical interconnects. With nearly 30 years of innovative experience, the company provides industry leading components for data center and enterprise structured cabling, public networks, onboard optical interconnects, industrial and military markets worldwide. US Conec is headquartered in Hickory, and is an equity venture of three leading communication technology companies — Corning Optical Communications, Fujikura and NTT-AT.
