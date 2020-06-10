You are the owner of this article.
Cornerstone Bakery in Hickory closes permanently
Cornerstone Bakery

The Cornerstone Bakery in Hickory will close as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Kevin Griffin

The Cornerstone Bakery on U.S. 70 in Hickory is closing. 

The store announced the decision to close in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, citing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason.

The business has been closed since March 17, according to the post. 

“We wish to thank our amazing customers who have supported us the last eight years and have kept us going,” the post read. “It has been an honor and pleasure to have been part of your special moments in your lives.”

The store will be reaching out to customers with pending orders, according to the post.

