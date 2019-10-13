The lessons of a business owner are many, but among them is the fact that you must value your employees. North Carolina’s employees work hard and make tremendous sacrifices, so one of the best compensations for their labor besides pay is health-care benefits.
As we all know, health care is expensive, and it can be difficult for businesses of all sizes to afford health benefits for their employees. But this reality is exacerbated when costs are unpredictable.
That is why so many people across the country are concerned with an unfair practice that is contributing to higher and unexpected overall costs for employers and employees: surprise medical billing.
Most doctors and hospitals do the right thing and bill patients fairly. But some providers take advantage of their patients through surprise billing practices. This occurs when a patient sees an out-of-network provider or specialist and is wrongfully billed well over the market rate for those services. This is all because the provider, who often deliberately chooses to forgo participation in a health-plan network, has no contractual obligation to bill the patient at fair rates.
This happens most frequently when patients don’t get to choose their provider, like when someone visits an emergency room or is recommended to a specialist. It can even happen at an in-network facility during a scheduled procedure when a patient is seen by a physician they never knowingly agreed to receive services from, such as an anesthesiologist or radiologist. While a small percentage of these providers generate the majority of surprise bills, they are driving real concerns among patients across the state.
Patients who receive surprise bills often endure extreme financial stress that can lead to legal action against them. Keep in mind, most of these patients had good medical insurance. But under the current system, the out-of-network provider has what amounts to a blank check for their services.
One solution being discussed by some is arbitration, a lengthy legal process to settle charge disputes in cases where the patient has received a large bill from an out-of-network provider. But arbitration is expensive and confusing. Inserting third-party arbiters into our health-care system who may not have the best interest of patients in mind is not a real solution to this problem.
Arbitration adds unnecessary cost, time and red tape to an already convoluted system. It is an expensive approach that results in higher prices for consumers while burdening businesses. And the outcome of arbitration often is unpredictable and does not adequately protect the patient from the high initial cost of the bill.
Establishing fair benchmarks based on local, competitive, market-based rates for out-of-network services would protect patients and families from providers who abuse the system. These benchmarks would ensure that health-care providers cannot charge above what is agreed upon in local areas as the fair cost for the service in question. They also ensure that business owners won’t be on the hook for egregiously high surprise bills their employees might accrue.
A bill in the U.S. Senate, the Lower Health Care Costs Act of 2019, includes key consumer-focused provisions related to surprise billing. It would establish safeguards for patients in the form of benchmark rates and does not include any version of arbitration or retroactive third-party dispute resolution processes that would fail to resolve this problem.
Unfortunately, no comparable bill in the U.S. House takes this same approach. As an employer with deep experience in the North Carolina business community — including Hickory — who values employees and their health, I hope we can count on our elected representatives in Washington to end surprise medical billing in a way that protects consumers.
