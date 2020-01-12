Company honors employee service
HICKORY — Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC, recently recognized Matt Barus for 15 years of service and Mitzi Brooks for five years of service with the company. Each was presented with an engraved acrylic piece and a Visa gift card.
Barus is an audit manager with DHW. He is a graduate of Davidson College with a B.A. in economics and holds a Master of Science in accountancy from Appalachian State University. He is a member of the AICPA, NCACPA and Hickory Young Professionals. Barus lives in Valdese.
Brooks attended East Tennessee State University and works as an administrative associate at DHW. She is an animal lover and avid reader who serves on the launch teams for several Christian authors, including Anne Graham Lotz, Tim Tebow and Rachel Hauck. Brooks lives in Hickory.
Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC has served as a professional adviser to individuals and businesses in a variety of industries since 1990.
Additional information about Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC can be found at www.dhw.net or by calling 828-322-2070.
Realty Executives hosts intern for semester
HICKORY — Realty Executives is pleased to host Catawba County Schools intern Megan Howk. She is spending her semester learning and applying marketing techniques that she gains at Realty Executives to her future schooling and career.
She is a future graduate of St. Stephens High School and aspires to a career in real estate. Howk enjoys spending time with her family and the people that she loves. She also enjoys helping others and spends her free time learning new things.
She lives with her mother, father, and four siblings. The addition of Howk to the support at Realty Executives will further expand the front office staff to its more than 55 executive brokers. For more information, visit www.realtyexecs.net.
Hickory Real Estate Group welcomes Realtor/broker
HICKORY — Hickory Real Estate Group announced that Ryan Putnam has joined its firm as a Realtor/broker. He specializes in residential property sales in Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander and Burke counties.
Hickory Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial properties.
Since starting in 2010, Hickory Real Estate Group has continued to grow and now has 28 agents helping buyers and sellers in the Hickory area.
Contact Putnam at 828-545-6164, email Ryan@HickoryRealEstateGroup.com or visit his website: Ryan.HickoryRealEstateGroup.com.
