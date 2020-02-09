Note: This week’s Inside the Chamber column was authored by Kim Dahlsten, Vice President of Operations at the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce
I don’t know about you, but I see Girl Scouts and their cookies everywhere these days. I see them on my trip to the grocery store, at the hardware store, at Lenoir-Rhyne University and even at my weekend trip to the craft store. Who can resist the sweet treats combined with the enthusiasm of young entrepreneurs?
I admit to being partial to Shortbread (Trefoils) and Samoas (Carmel deLites) but in particular, Thin Mints. Thin Mint sales account for 25% of sales annually, making them America's favorite Girl Scout cookie. This dedication, excitement and passion to Thin Mints made me think about the Catawba County Chamber as well as our business, nonprofit, and education communities, and how we truly have much in common.
• Who we are. Like the Girl Scout mission, “…builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place”, our organizations serve, educate, empower and improve the lives of all in our community, region, state and country.
• Passionate followers. You know who they are in your organization. Those individuals who are more than a member or volunteer but someone who shouts your praises and good deeds from the rooftops. They are excited about you!
• Network for professional growth. While badges are not given for networking, it is an important aspect of many of our organization and the No. 1 reason many belong. Having the opportunity to meet others you may not normally connect with is a powerful motivator.
• Provide lifelong learning opportunities. As outlined on www.girlscouts.org, “Girl Scouts helps girls develop their full individual potential." Each of your organizations devote time and energy to providing expertise on timely topics while serving as a one-stop resource for the local business community.
• Evolve for the future. Whether it’s through technology, programming or services, to be relevant for the future, organizations must adapt and grow. From the first cookie sales in 1917, to buying cookies online through a scout's Digital Cookie page or through the Girl Scout Cookie Finder mobile app (yes there is such a thing), looking outside of what’s always been done is vital.
In the weeks ahead, as you hear the question – “What does your business do?” - think in relation to your favorite Girl Scout cookie and the dedication, excitement and passion it elicits. Look for ways to share that special somethin’, somethin’ for which your organization provides value every day to your members, volunteers and community.
Kim Dahlsten, IOM, has served as the Vice President of Operations since July 2017. Dahlsten serves as the administrative officer for the organization and oversees the organizational development and programming functions of the organization from overseeing staff, establishing benchmarks and performance goals, planning & executing Chamber signature events and fostering relationships with our event sponsors & top Investors. Contact her directly at kdahlsten@catawbachamber.org.
Lindsay Keisler is president and CEO of the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce.
