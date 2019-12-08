Our chamber ambassadors are an extension of our chamber team that helps serve our organization’s 850 shareholders and investors. They are our public relations team and are highly visible throughout your chamber and the community.
We are deeply grateful for the ambassadors’ commitment to generously serve local business and support our mission. This group of dedicated volunteers builds and strengthens relationships with our partners, helps us stay connected and informed of their needs we can fill and allows us to express our sincere thanks for their continued partnership — and they do this important work with such passion and tenacity. Last year, they made 2,128 touches on our behalf — whether it was a personal visit, dropping a thank-you note in the mail, typing a note of gratitude or showing their support at a ribbon-cutting celebration or other special event.
Please allow me to recognize these talented professionals who we’ve had the privilege of working arm-in-arm with over the last year. They make a huge impact on your chamber and greater community as a result. Thank you, chamber ambassadors!
» Melissa Aldrich, Business Center manager, Peoples Bank.
» Daniel Barkley, group sales executive, Hickory Crawdads Baseball Inc.
» Cameron Laney Bixby, accounting and marketing operations director, Catawba Insurance Agency LLC.
» Bianca Carter, assistant GM/food-and-beverage manager, Hilton Garden Inn.
» Nichole Dailey, vice president/financial sales manager, First Citizens Bank main office.
» Brandy Eby, business development manager, Express Employment Professionals.
» Todd Hogue, wealth adviser, RIFS Signature Wealth Strategies.
» Tiffany Hovis, Hickory Daily Record.
» A.J. Kerley, director of professional relations, PACE @ Home.
» Phyllis Lloyd, owner, CertaPro Painters of Hickory/Catawba Valley.
» Lydia Locascio, office manager, Time Genies.
» Jim Mauldin, family service counselor, Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
» Cliff Moone, Catawba County Democratic Party.
» Paula Parker, VP/business center manager, Peoples Bank.
» Daniel Powell, business account executive, Carolina West Wireless.
» Michael Richey, business development, Servpro of Catawba, Alexander, Burke and Caldwell Counties.
» Stefanie Robinson, director of ReSource Warehouse & Gallery at Safe Harbor.
» Debbie Shannon, founder and owner, Deborah Shannon Coaching.
» Candace Tait, Realtor, Jay Brown, Realtors.
» Katie Tollison, financial services manager, First Citizens Bank.
» Andrea Walshak, president, The Rock Solid Solution.
» Brian Wilkerson, account executive, Labor Connections LLC.
» Peggy Winters-Thompson, sales specialist, Apparel Authority.
» Angela Woody, abilities specialist, Goodwill Industries of NWNC Inc.
For more information about being a chamber ambassador in 2020, contact Connie Saunders, shareholder relations and events manager, at csaunders@catawbachamber.org or 828-431-7227.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.