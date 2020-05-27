College to host 'Leader Talks' event
0 comments

College to host 'Leader Talks' event

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s Workforce Development Innovation Center, the Chamber of Catawba County and K-64 continue their “Leader Talks” series with their fifth WebEx event on Tuesday, June 2, at 11:30 a.m.

The focus for this fifth edition of “Leader Talks” series will be on the beginning of Phase II re-opening and the steps businesses should take to protect their employees and customers.

Guest panelists for this WebEx event include Lindsay Keisler, president and CEO, The Chamber of Catawba County; and C. Shane Smith, branch head, Public Health Division for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

There is no charge to participate in this WebEx event. However, pre-registration is required.

To register, visit www.cvcc.edu/news/Leader-Talks-COVID-19.cfm on CVCC’s website or you can also go through the K64 website at www.k-64learning.com/our-events.

For more information on the “Leader Talks” event, contact Keith Sipe, director of Business & Industry Services, at bsipe498@cvcc.edu.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News