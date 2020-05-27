College to host 'Leader Talks' event

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s Workforce Development Innovation Center, the Chamber of Catawba County and K-64 continue their “Leader Talks” series with their fifth WebEx event on Tuesday, June 2, at 11:30 a.m.
The focus for this fifth edition of “Leader Talks” series will be on the beginning of Phase II re-opening and the steps businesses should take to protect their employees and customers.
Guest panelists for this WebEx event include Lindsay Keisler, president and CEO, The Chamber of Catawba County; and C. Shane Smith, branch head, Public Health Division for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
There is no charge to participate in this WebEx event. However, pre-registration is required.
To register, visit www.cvcc.edu/news/Leader-Talks-COVID-19.cfm on CVCC’s website or you can also go through the K64 website at www.k-64learning.com/our-events.
For more information on the “Leader Talks” event, contact Keith Sipe, director of Business & Industry Services, at bsipe498@cvcc.edu.
