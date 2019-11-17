HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s Computer Integrated Machining degree program recently received a second $16,000 grant from Gene Haas Foundation to help meet the demand for skilled machinists in Catawba and surrounding counties.
CVCC will use the grant fund to provide tuition assistance for students enrolling in the Computer Integrated Machining associate degree, diploma or certificate programs. The grant will also help fund the college’s SkillsUSA state and national competitions and National Institute for Metalworking Skills certifications.
Gene Haas founded Haas Automation Inc., based in Oxnard, Calif., in 1983. Now the largest CNC machine tool builder in the western world, the company manufactures four major product lines: vertical machining centers (VMCs), horizontal machining centers (HMCs), CNC lathes and rotary tables, as well as a number of large five-axis and specialty machines.
In 1999 Gene Haas founded the Gene Haas Foundation. Growing up with a strong social conscience instilled by his family, Haas formed the foundation to fund the needs of the local community. However, his commitment to the importance of U.S. manufacturing incited him to grow his personal foundation and direct his foundation board to focus on manufacturing education in the form of scholarships for CNC machinist training.
