HICKORY — Kay Loftin, Blenda Sloniker, Tammy Kirk, Kim Turner, Theresa Huggins, Chris Gettys, Lori Phelps, Cat McCrary and Cory Klassett of Hickory, sales associates/representatives with Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc., have qualified to join the company’s International President’s Circle.

This prestigious membership has been awarded to the top 5 percent of all sales associates/representatives worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system.

Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc., at 127 First Ave. NE, Hickory, can be reached at 828-322-1005, or visit its website at www.cbbh.com.

Each sales associate/representative is an independent contractor affiliated with a Coldwell Banker franchised office.

