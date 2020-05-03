HICKORY — Lesa Baker and Mary Foster of Hickory, sales associates/representatives with Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc., have earned membership in the company’s International Diamond Society, a level achieved by only the top 10 percent of all sales associates/representatives worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system.

Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc. is at 127 First Ave. NE, Hickory.

It can be reached at 828-322-1005 or by visiting www.cbbh.com.

Each sales associate/representative is an independent contractor affiliated with a Coldwell Banker franchised office.

