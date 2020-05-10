HICKORY — Ann Clarke, Donna Lane, Kathryn Herman, Carly Pruitt and Lara Holbrook of Hickory, sales associates/representatives with Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc., have been honored as members of the company’s International Sterling Society.

This distinguished membership was awarded to the top 15 percent of all sales associates/representatives worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system.

Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc., 127 First Ave. NE, Hickory, can be reached at 828-322-1005, or visit its website www.cbbh.com.

Each sales associate/representative is an independent contractor affiliated with a Coldwell Banker franchised office.

