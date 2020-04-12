HICKORY — Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc., Realtors, has been named an International President’s Circle Office for year-end 2019, one of the highest honors given to Coldwell Banker offices.
2020 marks 17 years Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell has led the real estate industry in the Catawba Valley area. This success is owed to the dedicated real estate brokers, supportive office professionals and, most importantly, the Catawba Valley community that has trusted Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell over the past five decades to represent them in their real estate transactions, officials of the firm said.
Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc., Realtors, 127 First Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601, can be reached at 828-322-1005 or www.cbbh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.