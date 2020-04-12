logo

HICKORY — Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc., Realtors, has been named an International President’s Circle Office for year-end 2019, one of the highest honors given to Coldwell Banker offices.

2020 marks 17 years Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell has led the real estate industry in the Catawba Valley area. This success is owed to the dedicated real estate brokers, supportive office professionals and, most importantly, the Catawba Valley community that has trusted Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell over the past five decades to represent them in their real estate transactions, officials of the firm said.

Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc., Realtors, 127 First Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601, can be reached at 828-322-1005 or www.cbbh.com.

