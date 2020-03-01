There are many aspects of your business that you can control, things such as product innovation and quality, customer service, internal processes and procedures, your company’s brand and marketing messaging, and whom you hire to join your team.
There are aspects of business, however, that are outside your control, yet directly impact your ability to grow, be competitive and thrive.
Critical business success factors that reside in this space are typically your greatest concerns, the things that keep you up at night. They are the critical community issues that are impacting your ability to do business efficiently and effectively. They often inhibit your growth and impact your ability to maximize your profit.
These are critical success factors like population growth, quality education and workforce development, pro-business advocacy and regulatory reform, business support infrastructure, housing, community vibrancy and quality of place, and more.
This space between what you can and can’t control is the space that your chamber occupies.
Which of these critical issues impacting business are we leading or playing a significant role in addressing? Which issues should we be leading and/or exerting more influence? What issues should we be actively engaged to address, yet not lead?
I asked these questions during our Strategic Leadership Retreat with a room filled with our board leadership, chamber shareholders and investors and other strategic partners.
The answers to these big questions and the strategic focus of our program of work is included in our annual report that we released last week at our annual shareholders and investors luncheon. Visit our website at www.catawbachamber.org to download our full report and the progress that your chamber, alongside various strategic partners, made in 2019.
Your chamber pursues value and relevance every day. It’s our priority to ask the right questions to uncover your needs and pain points, to listen and then to act.
It’s only because of your continued investment, engagement and leadership that we can continue to fund and successfully execute critical economic and community development initiatives that get things done on behalf of business.
Chamber partners, thank you for your commitment to YOUR chamber. On behalf of our team, we humbly thank you for allowing us the honor and privilege to work alongside you and for you every day.
