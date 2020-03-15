Certified physician assistant honored
Grace McLaurin, PA-C Receives “Top Women Injectors” and more in the Aesthetic Everything® 2020 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine AwardsHICKORY — Grace McLaurin, PA-C, was voted “Top Women Injectors,” “Top Women Business Owners,” “Top Women Physician Assistants,” and her practice, Vitality Anti-Aging Center, was voted “Top Medical Spa East” in the Aesthetic Everything 2020 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards.
In addition, her training company, Aesthetic Consulting & Training, was voted “Top Aesthetic Training Center.” This year’s 2020 Aesthetic Everything Awards tapped winners from more than 40,000 votes cast. Voting was held online between Jan. 13 and Feb. 7, with winners being announced Feb. 8. All votes were counted to obtain the list of winners.
View all Aesthetic Everything 2020 Aesthetic Everything Award wnners at https://aestheticeverything.com/vote-now/.
In response to receiving the 2020 Aesthetic Everything Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards, McLaurin said: “I am humbled and deeply honored to be a recipient of these awards. To be recognized as a top injector, practice and training facility in this industry by my colleagues is a dream come true. These esteemed awards belong to my entire staff, who has helped me build an incredible aesthetic practice.”
Vitality Anti-Aging Center was established by McLaurin in 2006 to provide her patients with treatments that blend health, beauty and art. McLaurin has been dedicated to working in the field of aesthetics and integrative health for over 20 years. She is a nationally recognized trainer for Allergan Medical Institute and has served on multiple aesthetic advisory boards, and trains for other companies as well as her own.
She has been recognized as a Top 100 Aesthetic Injector, a Real Self Most Loved Injector, and has received local recognitions. McLaurin’s background in both medicine and aesthetics has allowed her to build a growing, state-of-the-art practice.
Digital marketing plan focus of workshop
HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center is partnering with The Hub at Hickory Crossing to present free monthly workshops and networking opportunities.
The Small Business Center will present a free workshop, “Creating Your Digital Marketing Plan,” on Thursday, March 26, from 5-6 p.m. at The Hub at Hickory Crossing in downtown Hickory.
The session will provide an overview to create a customized digital marketing plan, focusing on identifying and targeting customers and developing consistent messaging strategies to promote and grow business. Participants are invited to stay after the program for networking.
The Hub at Hickory Crossing is a coworking community for small businesses, startup companies, professional people and entrepreneurs. Visit https://www.thehubhickorycrossing.com/ to learn more about The Hub.
There is no charge to attend the seminar, but preregistration is required. To register or for more informatiom, call the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117, or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.
Trademarks and small business to be topic
HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present a free seminar, “Trademarks and Your Small Business,” on Wednesday, March 25, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory.
Should a business trademark its name?
And what is the difference between a trademark, copyright and a patent?
This free seminar explains what can be trademarked and how to register and protect a business name, logo or mark. The session also covers how much the trademark process costs.
Local attorney Molly Gross with Patrick, Harper, & Dixon LLP will lead the workshop.
Preregistration is required. To register or for more information, call the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117, or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.
