HICKORY - Century Furniture recently hosted their annual awards banquet at Catawba Country Club to honor 134 employees who represent 1,855 total years of service to the company.
Ranging from five through 45 years of service, the annual banquet honors associates for the completion of a five-year anniversary with a luncheon and bonus commemorating their longevity with the Century family. Notably, two employees completed 45 years of service: Keith Childers and Cora Connor.
“Recognizing the contributions and dedication of our associates to our company is one of the highlights of the year for me,” said Alex Shuford, III, CEO and president of Century Furniture. “I am always inspired when we recognize individuals who have worked with Century for 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 years. Their knowledge and understanding of our culture is invaluable and makes Century what it is both internally and externally in the furniture we make. We look to them to lead and teach the next generation of people coming into our workforce.”
Century Furniture, LLC, based in Hickory, is a third-generation family owned and operated company.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.