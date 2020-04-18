The coronavirus pandemic forced Catawba Science Center to close, leaving the nonprofit without any revenue coming in.
The center was forced to furlough its part-time employees and some of the full-time staff is working part-time to save more. But the animals can’t be furloughed. They must be fed — and that takes money the center doesn’t have in the long run.
If the pandemic forces the center to be closed for many months, without help, the center could be forced to send animals to other zoos or animal centers for care, Senior Animal Care Specialist Casey Farthing said. “Animal care doesn’t stop,” he said. “Animals don’t take vacations.”
The center is turning to the public for help. A GoFundMe campaign aims to raise $50,000 in donations, which would keep the animals fed and cared for for at least four months, Farthing said.
As of Friday at noon, the effort had raised $2,480.
All of the money will be used for food, habitat care like cleaning supplies and equipment like habitat light bulbs, aquarium tank regulating equipment and supplies needed for water testing and treatment. The center has at least 300 animals, Farthing said.
While the science center is reevaluating its closure every two weeks and could open much sooner than four months from now, the staff is preparing for the worst-case scenario, Farthing said.
The biggest expenses for the science center come from larger animals. Tortoises require fresh fruits and vegetables daily, Farthing said. Aquarium care is also expensive to keep up because of the delicate water ecosystem and the mechanical parts used to care for it, Farthing said.
After just a few weeks of being closed, the staff knew the center would need help from outside to keep up with expenses, Farthing said. At first, they turned to family and friends for donations but quickly realized they would need more.
“We had a hunch before we closed we were going to need some help,” Farthing said. “The second week we were closed is when it became clear we were not going to be opened anytime soon. It became clear we’d need to go more broad.”
With the fundraising campaign, Farthing is hoping to reach people who’ve visited the center and appreciate what it provides to the community, as well as those who’ve never been but might have a passion for animals, Farthing said.
“We’re hoping that members and people who’ve been here before or they grew up in the area, that they’ll cash in on that personal connection and will want to have the animals for their families in the future,” Farthing said.
The nonprofit does not get government support, according to the GoFundMe page.
The center charges less than many aquariums and zoos in the state, Farthing said. The low costs make science accessible for the community and he wants to keep the center available. When in operation, the science center fees are listed as $10 for adults and $8 for children, according to the center’s website. Children under the age of 3 are admitted at no charge.
“It’s important for kids to come and get that personal connection to an animal,” Farthing said.
To donate, visit the Campaign for Catawba Science Center Animal Care GoFundMe at www.gofundme.com/catawba-science-center-animal-care.
