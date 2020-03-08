CATAWBA – Catawba Insurance Agency, LLC, an independent insurance and risk management firm, announced that Patrick H. Laney, president, has been certified as a Trusted Risk Advisor (TRA) by Beyond Insurance and the Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina.
“We are very proud of Patrick for his commitment to continuous improvement and professionalism in risk management. Patrick earned the TRA certification because he wanted to go above and beyond to meet our clients’ needs and reduce their risk exposure,” said Crystal Abee, vice president. “We are confident that our clients will benefit in terms of lower cost of risk and reduced claim frequency.”
The Trusted Risk Advisor certification demonstrates that the agent or broker has the risk advisory knowledge, skills, tools, and process needed to successfully identify, analyze, and mitigate risks and exposures on behalf of clients. The TRA mark is a symbol of professional excellence in consultative and diagnostic sales and enterprise risk management.
The TRA program is comprised of a rigorous risk management curriculum, designed to teach agents and brokers how to use a risk management matrix to conduct risk management audits. During the four sessions, agents and brokers develop skills in identifying and analyzing specific exposures, managing and mitigating risk, and monitoring and updating the plan based on the client’s needs or changes to their operations.
Catawba Insurance, a third generation agency, has been locally owned and operated on Main Street in the town of Catawba, for more than 70 years.
On the Net: www.catawbainsurane.com
