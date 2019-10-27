NEWTON — Bunker Hill Covered Bridge Red Blend wine, produced by Catawba Farms Winery, received multiple awards at the North Carolina State Fair Commercial Wine Competition on Oct. 21.
The wine, a blend of cabernet sauvignon and blueberry, received a Double Gold Medal and then, in the live, on-site judging, the five-member panel awarded it Best of Show in the Fruit and Honey category. The Bunker Hill Covered Bridge Red Blend wine was produced by winemaker Josh Fowler with locally sourced fruit. Catawba Farms donates a portion of the sale of each bottle to the Catawba County Historical Association.
Located at 1670 Southwest Blvd. (Business 321) in Newton, the Catawba Farms Winery opened in August 2017. Situated on the farm’s 34 acres, the winery operates a tasting room with a vineyard that includes Chardonel and Catawba grape varietals. A brewery is under construction and is expected to open later this year. Catawba Farms was previously the home of the Sigmon family and their Belgian horses. Catawba Farms also includes the Peacock Inn, a five-bedroom bed-and-breakfast; outdoor-event-space venues for parties and other celebrations; and the Sunflower Market, an outlet for locally grown food and crafts.
