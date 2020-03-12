Several nursing homes in Catawba County aren’t allowing visitors because of the spread of the coronavirus.
Abernethy Laurels retirement community decided Thursday to restrict visitors and outside activities unless medically necessary until further notice, Chief Marketing Officer Joy Cline said. There are exceptions for end of life or hospice residents. Any visitors allowed will be screened for infection.
The nursing home is holding daily meetings to evaluate the ban and other measures, Cline said. Abernethy Laurels is keeping residents and family updated with online communications, she said.
Abernethy Laurels also rescheduled a business expo planned for March 18. The expo is delayed until June.
Kingston Residence of Hickory is not allowing visitors effective Friday, Executive Director Susan Allshouse said. Only essential health care visits or hospice visits will be allowed.
Allshouse said they are calling every family to let them know about the restrictions. “The families have actually thanked us for being so proactive in protecting their loved one,” she said.
Affinity Living Group is closing its 160 senior living communities to visitors and vendors including Springs of Catawba. All staff will undergo a health screening when they get to work and be assessed before working with patients, a release from Affinity Living Group said Thursday. Exceptions will be made in emergencies.
Trinity Village and Trinity Ridge restricted access as of Thursday, Lutheran Services Carolinas Director of Communications Katie Scarvey said. The homes will provide other ways to get in touch with residents.
Catawba County Seniors Morning Out is closing all of its sites effective Monday, according to a release from Heather Ball, Catawba County Social Services Nutrition Manager.
All Seniors Morning Out participants will still be able to get meals and will get daily phone calls from staff. The situation will be evaluated daily to decide when to reopen.
