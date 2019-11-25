Scores
The highest Newton Conover Middle School cafeteria, 873 Northern Drive NW, Conover; and St. Stephens Elementary School cafeteria, 684 30th Street NE, Conover scored 100/A
The lowest J and L Cafe, 1182 Mays Chapel Church Road, Maiden, 89/B
The list 3 Hermanos Mexican Grill, 11 N Carolina Avenue, Maiden, 98.5/A
7-Eleven convenience store, 3137 N Oxford Street, Claremont, 97.5/A
Amalfi’s Pizza, 104 N Thornburg Drive, Conover, 94/A
Banoak Elementary School cafeteria, 7651 W N.C. Highway 10, Vale, 99.5/A
Blackburn Elementary School cafeteria, 4377 W N.C. Highway 10, Newton, 99.5/A
Blue Moon Tavern, 100 N Main Avenue, Newton, 92.5/A
Bojangle’s, 2939 North Center Street, Hickory, 97.5/A
Boss Hog, 7564 N.C. Highway 150 E, Sherrills Ford, 98.5/A
Bubbly’s, 2101 Catawba Valley Boulevard SE, Hickory, 93/A
China House, 2388 W N.C. Highway 10, Newton, 96/A
Crowne Plaza dining, 1385 Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard SE, Hickory, 97.5/A
Dianne’s Dairy Center, 1712 N Main Avenue, Newton, 98/A
East Coast Wings and Grill, 2221 U.S. Highway 70 SE, Hickory, 98/A
El Paraiso meat market, 1205 16th Street NE, Hickory, 95/A
El Paraiso restaurant, 1205 16th Street NE, Hickory, 94/A
El Paso, 719 Conover Boulevard W, Conover, 96/A
Food Lion meat market, 1390 S N.C. Highway 16, Newton, 99.5/A
Food Lion deli, 1390 S N.C. Highway 16, Newton, 99.5/A
Gepetto’s, 114 N College Avenue, Newton, 99.5/A
Golden Coast Restaurant, 6101 S N.C. Highway 16, Denver, 98.5/A
Goldmine Store, 5949 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba, 98.5/A
Hardees, 3020 N.C. Highway 127 S, Hickory, 98.5/A
Highland Avenue, 883 Highland Avenue SE, Hickory, 97.5/A
Honey’s Supermarket deli, 9580 W N.C. Highway 10, Vale, 96/A
Honey’s Supermarket meat market, 9580 W N.C. Highway 10, Vale, 98/A
Iron Thunder Saloon and Grill, 2022 13th Avenue Drive SE, Hickory, 97/A
KFC, 2805 Northwest Boulevard, Newton, 98.5/A
KFC, 6159 S N.C. Highway 16, Denver, 98/A
The Landing, 4491 Slanting Bridge Road, Sherrills Ford, 94/A
Lenoir Rhyne concession 1, 625 7th Avenue NE, Hickory, 98/A
Lenoir Rhyne concession 2, 625 7th Avenue NE, Hickory, 98.5/A
Liazzos at Hickory Metro, 1960 13th Avenue Drive SE, Hickory, 95/A
Little Market Basket convenience store, 1101 N Main Avenue, Newton, 94/A
Little Pigs Barbecue, 1904 N Main Avenue, Newton, 98.5/A
Lucres Restaurant, 1901-V Northwest Boulevard, Newton, 97.5/A
Maiden Elementary School cafeteria, 201 N Main Avenue, Maiden, 99/A
Maiden Middle School cafeteria, 518 North C Avenue, Maiden, 99/A
O’Charley’s, 2360 U.S. Highway 70 SE, Hickory, 99.5/A
Papa’s Pizza, 201-C Island Ford Road, Maiden, 94.5/A
Saigon Garden, 614 Conover Boulevard, Conover, 97/A
Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina, 944 2nd Street NE, Hickory, 97.5/A
Snow Creek Elementary School cafeteria, 3238 Snow Creek Road NE, Hickory, 98.5/A
South Newton Elementary School cafeteria, 306 W I Street, Newton, 99.5/A
Southwest Elementary School cafeteria, 1580 32nd Street SW, Hickory, 99/A
Starbucks Coffee, 1342 2nd Street NE, Hickory, 98.5/A
Startown Elementary School cafeteria, 4119 Startown Road, Newton, 99.5/A
Substation II, 957 16th Street NE, Hickory, 98.5/A
Taco Bell, 2451 Springs Road NE, Hickory, 96.5/A
Taco Bell, 2505 U.S. Highway 70 SE, Hickory, 97.5/A
Total Convenience Market, 327 U.S Highway 70 SW, Hickory, 93.5/A
To view inspection forms for each establishment, visit www.catawbacountync.gov.
