Breaking
Most Popular
-
Catawba County's first COVID-19 case is in a senior living center; 150 tests conducted
-
Hospital patient confirmed with COVID-19; medical center president asks employees to remain calm
-
Shelby man wins $4 million with scratch-off game
-
Conover company making thousands of medical masks
-
'Absolutely terrifying:' Restaurants adapt to new reality without dine-in customers
Latest Local Offers
ROCKY TOP TREE SERVICES & LANDSCAPING Removals Trimming Topping Excavating Stump Grinding Fencing 24 Hour Emergency Service 26 Years in Business. Licensed & Insured. Reasonable rates. Free estimates 828-493-3449
RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL CLEANING SERVICES SENIOR & VETERAN DISCOUNT 10% OFF INSURED. www.bboopclean4u.com Call 704-762-1402
*Home repairs*custom homes, sheds *remodeling *roof, & decks. We are here for all your construction needs. Check out our Facebook page. Free est.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.