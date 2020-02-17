Breaking
Hickory bank robbed; police ask for help in finding suspect
Virus disrupts supply chain: Hickory furniture firms concerned about impact of outbreak in China
Conover man faces child sexual assault charges in Lincoln County
$291,300 worth of methamphetamine seized, four arrested in Alexander County investigation
Remains found in Virginia confirmed to be missing Alexander County woman
