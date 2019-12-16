Scores
The highest: Bandys High School cafeteria, 5040 E Bandys Cross Road, Catawba, 100/A
The lowest: Good Pho U, 958 2nd Street NE, Hickory, 86/B
The list:
Applebee’s, 2180 U.S. Highway 70 SE, Hickory, 98/A
Brookwood Cafe and Catering, 202 Providence Mill Road, Maiden, 98/A
Burger King, 520 Southwest Boulevard, Newton, 97.5/A
Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School cafeteria, 409 8th Avenue NE, Hickory, 98.5/A
Cookout, 460 Conover Boulevard W, Conover, 96/A
Dons Grill, 308 Island Ford Road, Maiden, 99.5/A
Dos Amigos, 755 4th Street SW, Hickory, 96/A
Duck N Good Food Place, 3005 1st Avenue SW, Hickory, 97/A
Granny’s Country Kitchen, 3165 N.C. Highway 10 E, Claremont, 95.5/A
Holiday Inn Express dining, 104 10th Street NW, Conover, 98.5/A
Kickback Jack’s, 1187 Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard, Hickory, 98.5/A
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse, 1103 13th Avenue Drive SE, Hickory, 97.5/A
Las Isabelas restaurant, 305 1st Avenue SW, Hickory, 95/A
Las Isabelas meat market, 305 1st Avenue SW, Hickory, 95/A
Lazy Hogz BBQ, 1381 N Center Street, Hickory, 98.5/A
Lenoir Rhyne University cafeteria, 625 7th Avenue NE, Hickory, 98/A
Olde Hickory Station, 232 Government Avenue SW, Hickory, 95.5/A
Rosa de Salron, 2516 1st Avenue SW, Hickory, 97/A
Sharon’s Cafe, 605 1st Street E, Conover, 98.5/A
Sherrills Ford Elementary School cafeteria, 8103 Sherrills Ford Road, Sherrills Ford, 99.5/A
Shop and Save convenience store, 2205 1st Avenue SW, Hickory, 93.5/A
Sleep Inn dining, 1179 13th Avenue Drive SE, Hickory, 98/A
Talk of the Town Catering, 435 U.S. Highway 70 SE, Hickory, 99.5/A
Wayneo’s Silver Bullet, 5172 N.C. Highway 127 S, Hickory, 98/A
To view inspection forms for each establishment, visit www.catawbacountync.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.