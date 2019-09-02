SCORES
The highest: Bandys Indoor Concessions, 504 E Bandys Crossroad, Catawba; Liazzos on the Go, 1816 North Center Street, Hickory; and Sheetz #593 convenience center, 1819 Fairgrove Church Road, Conover scored 100/A
The lowest: J and L Cafe, 1182 Mays Chapel CHurch Road, Maiden, 91.5/A
The list:
Atlanta Bread Company, 1756 Catawba Valley Boulevard SE, Hickory, 95/A B-52s American Bar and Grill, 206 North College Avenue, Newton, 98.5/A Bojangle’s #497, 2939 North Center Street, Hickory, 96.5/A Burger King, 3005 Centennial Boulevard, Claremont, 98.5/A Grandview Middle School cafeteria, 451 Catawba Valley Boulevard, Hickory, 99/A Groucho’s Deli, 1025 2nd Street NE, Hickory, 99.5/A Hardees, 3099 Main Street, Claremont, 96/A HWY 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries, 1217 N N.C. Highway 16 Suite A, Conover, 99.5/A Imperio Pastries, 1013 16th Street NE, Hickory, 99.5/A The Landing, 4491 Slanting Bridge Road, Sherrills Ford, 95/A Marco’s Pizza, 1511 29th Drive NE, Hickory, 96.5/A McDonalds, 15 U.S. Highway 70 SE, Hickory, 99/A Morets Events LLC, 74 18th Street SE Suite 203, Hickory, 99/A Salsarita's Fresh Cantina, 944 2nd STreet NE, Hickory, 99/A Sarku Japan, 1960 U.S. Highway 70, HIckory, 97/A Sigmon’s Grill, 5898 N.C. Highway 16 N, Conover, 95/A Subway, 3029 Centennial Boulevard,Claremont, 99/A Taco Bell, 1210 U.S. Highway 321 NW, Hickory, 95.5/A Taco Bell, 2451 Springs Road NE, Hickory, 95.5/A Target Starbucks, 1910 Catawba Valley Boulevard SE, Hickory, 99/A Walmart deli, 201 Zelkova Court NW, Conover, 99.5/A Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2415 Springs Road NE, Hickory, 99.5/A
