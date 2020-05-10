HICKORY — The Cars-well Team with RE/MAX A-Team has qualified for the distinguished RE/MAX Chairman’s Club Award in 2019, which honors successful agents for earned commissions and exceptional customer service. In 2019, the Chairman’s Club Award was presented to 1 percent of all active RE/MAX agents.
“It is an honor and a privilege that our clients allow us to help them with one of the largest transactions they will typically ever make. It is a combined effort between our clients and each member of our group to make the transactions move as seamlessly as possible,” said Paul Carswell.
The Carswell Team has five licensed agents, all with a unique role in the process. The team members are Paul and Meredith Carswell, Kimberly Rogers, Tina Bayonet and Macy Rudisill.
RE/MAX A-Team is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage in the Viewmont Business District of Hickory.
Founded in 1994, RE/MAX A-Team has 12 brokers, and their services include residential and commercial real estate. The office is also proud to be designated a Miracle Office by supporting Children’s Miracle Network.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.