NEWTON — Marsha Lynn was selected as the 2020 recipient of the David B. Clarke Service Before Self Award.
This award is given to an employee who exemplifies trust, integrity and excellence in their work which is synonymous with Carolina Caring (formerly Catawba Regional Hospice). The award is named for David B. Clarke, past president/CEO, who was instrumental in creating an organizational culture that provides exceptional care and consistently gives more than what is expected.
“I am so honored to be recognized as the recipient of this award,” Lynn said. She has worked as a nurse, an educator and national speaker with Carolina Caring for nearly 30 years. “I’ve spent almost half of my life learning about, and working with, hospice. To know that I have made a difference in someone’s life and that I have been able to help, that is a reward and a blessing,” she said.
Dave Cook, president and CEO of Carolina Caring, said, “Marsha Lynn has touched thousands of lives in our community over the last 30 years. Her compassion, commitment and caring have been a cornerstone in our organization. It is only fitting for her to be recognized with the David B. Clarke Service Before Self Award.”
Lynn, along with the other nominees, was highlighted at Carolina Caring’s Red Carpet Awards ceremony held at Catawba Country Club, which celebrated the work of all employees at Carolina Caring. The David B. Clarke Service Before Self Award is the ultimate showcase for the agency’s employees and is an extension of the company’s service standards, which provide a constant focus on personal excellence.
For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.carolinacaring.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.