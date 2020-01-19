Cargo Transporters names Driver of Year
CLAREMONT — Cargo Transporters Inc., a regional and national carrier, announced its inaugural 2019 Driver of the Year. The program’s initiative is to recognize the excellence of its employees for their commitment to its values of safety, their tenure, and the daily sacrifices that he or she makes delivering America’s freight.
The Cargo Transporters 2019 Driver of the Year is Bill Kingery.
Kingery began his career with Cargo Transporters in 1993. He has logged 3.9 million miles and has earned 22 years of safe driving.
“Bill is the epitome of a professional driver that has adapted to the ever-changing landscape of trucking. He is efficient with trip planning, excellent with customer satisfaction, and equipment management. Our entire team appreciates Bill’s commitment to our values for the past 27 years,” said Terry Jenkins, vice president of operations.
Kingery hails from Ferrum, Va., and is the father of two daughters, Tiffany and Lyndsay. He recently became the proud grandfather to granddaughter Aspen.
Kingery was chosen from a select group of Drivers of the Month that includes Jerry Dancy, Bobby White, John Dujardin, Brian Royal, Jorge Flores, Allen Perrin, Audie Martin, Steve Duncan, Johnny Ireland, Earl Jones and Richie Sparks.
Cargo Transporters is a truckload carrier operating 520 trucks serving the continental U.S. Based in North Carolina, the company operates terminals in Claremont, Charlotte and Rocky Mount. The company employs more than 650 people.
Realty Executives of Hickory gains agent
HICKORY — Michael Vincent has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where he will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. He is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor Associations.
Vincent is a graduate of Fairmont State University, where he earned a degree in secondary education.
He enjoys spending free time playing music, exercising and spending time with family. He and his wife, Ann Marie, live in Granite Falls.
Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.
Financial aid director named at CVCC
HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College recently announced Carolyn Brandon as its new director of scholarships and financial aid.
Brandon has been a member of the financial aid staff for the past 16 years.
She earned her associate degree in office systems technology in 2004 and her associate degree in accounting in 2006.
She is a graduate of Bunker Hill High School and earned a bachelor’s degree at Gardner-Webb University.
Selling on Amazon to be workshop topic
HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present a no-cost “Successful Sales on Amazon” workshop Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory.
In the workshop, participants learn how to register and choose the Amazon account that fits their goals and how to list an item on Amazon for free to maximize profitability.
Topics also include how to ship items or allow Amazon to ship them with “Fulfillment by Amazon” (FBA) shipping services.
Preregistration is required.
Business organization to be seminar topic
HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Business Organization and Recordkeeping” seminar Friday, Jan. 24, from 9-11 a.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory.
Businesses need to know their options when it comes to legally structuring their business and how it will impact their tax liability.
The IRS-sponsored session reviews legal structure options, the role of an EIN, and outlines the primary types of business taxes that many entities are required to pay.
The session also reviews recordkeeping requirements for businesses, including the types of information which need to be retained and the length of time that records should be kept.
Preregistration is required.
