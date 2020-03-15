CLAREMONT — Cargo Transporters Inc., an asset-based transportation operation, announced that its president and CEO Dennis Dellinger has been named chairman of the Truckload Carriers Association. The announcement was made during TCA’s 82nd annual convention, Truckload 2020, in Orlando, Fla.
“Our participation in TCA goes back many years and its advocacy, education, outreach and industry image initiatives have helped us continue to grow and provide benefits to the North Carolina area we call home,” said Dellinger, who had previously served as TCA’s first vice chair.
“As chairman I plan to further those efforts and bring their value back to Claremont and the surrounding communities where many of our employees live.”
Cargo Transporters has made a long-standing and concerted effort to support businesses and boost employment in the Claremont region.
The company, which currently employs more than 700 people, has implemented several programs specifically related to drivers for its on-highway fleet.
In addition to its Acres of Diamonds … Focus on Home Program, a recruiting and retention initiative that allows drivers to be closer to home when they finish a shift or have downtime in their schedules, Cargo Transporters has a driver app that streamlines workflow processes and makes it easier for drivers to communicate, new tractors with a range of safety and comfort systems, including satellite TV, and an expansive parking facility at its headquarters location.
“These programs and investments are a reflection of our corporate culture, which has always embraced the importance of focusing on home, family and community,” Dellinger said.
In the role of TCA chairman, Dellinger will lead the association’s efforts to drive improvements in the safety and profitability for the nation’s dry van, refrigerated, flatbed, tanker and intermodal container carriers.
He will also deliver a message about TCA’s successful efforts to improve the industry’s image, and work to encourage members to become more engaged in its activities and to take advantage of the opportunities the association offers.
The Truckload Carriers Association, which traces its roots to 1938, serves as the industry’s advocate by working with legislators and regulators to provide subject matter expertise on key issues.
TCA is also dedicated to furthering the education and training of its members by providing a range of resources, including industry recognized certification programs. Since 1973, TCA has been helping college juniors and seniors associated with the truckload industry with a scholarship fund that is supported by member companies and individuals.
TCA also promotes the good works of the industry through its Driver of the Year contests, Fleet Safety Awards, Best Fleets to Drive For contest, and the Highway Angel program. The association also sponsors the transportation of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, supports Wreaths Across America through its Truckload of Respect program, and partners with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund to bring The Wall That Heals to communities across the country.
For more information about the TCA, visit www.truckload.org.
