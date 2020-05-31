Can a security camera help detect virus? Temperature scans may be the new normal, Griffith says

When someone steps in front of the security camera at Griffith Security, a green square appears around their head on the live video. The person’s temperature pops up in bold block letters in just seconds.

If it’s a normal temperature, nothing happens. But a fever sets off alerts. The temperature turns red, a light flashes on the camera, an alert can sound and an email alert with a photo of the person running a fever can be sent to others.

Britt Griffith, owner of Griffith Security, sees the thermal imaging camera as the way of the future. Companies in the area are already jumping on the idea, Griffith said.

“This technology is pretty neat and I can see it being the new normal going forward,” he said.

For large employers, the camera can be used to monitor employees and visitors as they enter the business. The technology allows the employer to recognize people running a fever and stop them from working with and being close to hundreds of other people. The camera could be the early detection that stops a COVID-19 outbreak, Griffith said.

“These businesses are trying to minimize it (COVID-19) as best they can,” he said. “It can cause some major financial difficulties.”