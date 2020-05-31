Can a security camera help detect virus? Temperature scans may be the new normal, Griffith says

When someone steps in front of the security camera at Griffith Security, a green square appears around their head on the live video. The person’s temperature pops up in bold block letters in just seconds.
If it’s a normal temperature, nothing happens. But a fever sets off alerts. The temperature turns red, a light flashes on the camera, an alert can sound and an email alert with a photo of the person running a fever can be sent to others.
Britt Griffith, owner of Griffith Security, sees the thermal imaging camera as the way of the future. Companies in the area are already jumping on the idea, Griffith said.
“This technology is pretty neat and I can see it being the new normal going forward,” he said.
For large employers, the camera can be used to monitor employees and visitors as they enter the business. The technology allows the employer to recognize people running a fever and stop them from working with and being close to hundreds of other people. The camera could be the early detection that stops a COVID-19 outbreak, Griffith said.
“These businesses are trying to minimize it (COVID-19) as best they can,” he said. “It can cause some major financial difficulties.”
Thermal-imaging cameras for temperature detection were allowed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration due to the COVID-19 pandemic in January. Griffith read about how the cameras have been used in other areas, like Taiwan, and jumped at the opportunity to be on the forefront of virus detection.
The cameras are not a medical system, and temperatures should be checked again with a medical device, but the early warning could be the difference in dozens of COVID-19 cases. The cameras could also limit the spread of the flu or other viruses, Griffith said.
Griffith has already installed the cameras at several businesses and hopes to see them in schools, at sporting arenas, law enforcement departments and more.
With the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 a possibility and flu season coming, Griffith sees a future in thermal cameras.
“Going forward, they’re talking about a second wave and winter is coming and it’ll take a while until they have a vaccine,” Griffith said.
His work has increased due to the virus as businesses look to limit the number of people coming inside to limit the spread of the virus, Griffith said. Using the thermal imaging cameras to measure if someone has a fever could help, he said.
“It’s just a neat device,” Griffith said. “The technology has been out there for a long time, but it took this COVID-19 to get it over here.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.