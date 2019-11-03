GRANITE FALLS — The Anchors Landing community recently became North Carolina’s 30th Firewise USA site. Members of the community met with the N.C. Forest Service, Grace Chapel Fire Department and Carolina Land and Lakes Resource Conservation & Development in recognition of the accomplishment.
Over the past several months, Anchors Landing completed many tasks to better prepare its community for a wildfire. In April, residents met with fire professionals to learn more about Firewise and ask questions about the wildfire risks they face. Shortly after, the N.C. Forest Service conducted a community wildfire risk assessment. Since that time, community members have worked many hours around their homes and throughout the Anchors Landing community to reduce the damaging effects in the event of a wildfire.
“Preparing for a wildfire can be a daunting task, but you don’t have to do it alone,” said Justin Query, wildfire mitigation forester with the N.C. Forest Service. “In the Anchors Landing community, the actions being taken by a network of neighbors are exponentially reducing wildfire risks within their community.”
With this accomplishment, Anchors Landing joins the Coves River Mountain Club, Wilson Creek, Edgemont and Cedar Rock communities in actively being Firewise in Caldwell County. To reduce wildfire risks, they are working in concert with the N.C. Forest Service, the Grace Chapel Fire Department, and Carolina Land & Lakes RC&D Council, which is part of the Appalachian RC&D Fire Adapted Communities Coalition.
“As Caldwell County’s population continues to expand, much of the development to accommodate that growth has flowed into traditionally natural areas,” said Ethan Matherly, Caldwell County Ranger. “A trend toward migration from urban centers and suburbs into formerly rural and wild areas places many more people in the path of potential wildfire. We saw this firsthand during the fall of 2016. Threats to life and property from wildfires, and costs for suppressing them are growing at an astounding rate. Anchors Landing recognizes these risks and are working to reduce the hazards.”
The Firewise USA program empowers people to take an active role in protecting their communities by encouraging local solutions that involve residents taking responsibility for preparing their homes for wildfire.
Research has shown that both the house and the adjacent landscape play a critical role in the home surviving a wildfire. There are steps that homeowners can take to reduce risks, with the most important efforts occurring on or immediately around the home. Additionally, neighboring properties can influence each other.
Firewise USA guides residents in how to organize their neighborhoods to work collaboratively to reduce shared risk.
Since 1970, more than 10,000 homes and 20,000 other structures have been lost to severe wildland fires nationwide. Once a fire starts, there is only so much fire service professionals can do to protect structures.
Initiated in 2002 with 12 pilot neighborhoods, the national Firewise USA recognition program has more than 1,500 active member communities in 42 states, as well as a participation retention rate of 80 percent over the past decade. The program, aimed at homeowners, provides specific criteria for communities regarding wildfire preparedness, and based on this criterion, offers national recognition for their work.
To learn more about the Firewise USA program, visit Firewise.org, or call your county ranger for advice on how to protect your neighborhood and your home from wildfire.
