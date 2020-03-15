April Eggers laughs when asked if the coronavirus is affecting her work.
“It’s creating mayhem,” she said.
Eggers is the office manager of Crossroads Family Medicine in southern Catawba County. The spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, has made it nearly impossible to get the basic medical supplies they need to operate, she said. It’s similar for medical practices all over, she said.
“It’s affecting us all,” she said.
Medical practices aren’t the only business feeling the impact. The pandemic is having an effect on business across the county.
Restaurants are preparing for a slowdown in business. Manufacturers are keeping their ears to the ground as the situation changes overseas and at home. Others are taking basic measures like encouraging extra care and hygiene.
Some are worried, all say they're prepared.
At Crossroads Family Medicine, the demand from medical centers around the world needing supplies to treat the virus is playing a role in the lack of supply. Another factor is people buying up masks and wipes. Those are supplies the medical office needs to protect themselves and patients against sickness, Eggers said. They give masks to sick patients to protect staff and other patients. Because their regular suppliers are out, Eggers is turning to other sources -- like a paint store.
She doesn’t expect it to get easier any time soon. “I see that it gets worse before it gets better, unfortunately,” Egger said.
John Link, owner of nine McDonald’s franchises, isn’t worried just yet about the virus’ impact, but he’s getting his restaurants prepared.
He’s reinforcing an hourly hand-washing rule, adding hand sanitizer to the restaurant’s public spaces and strictly enforcing a rule that does not allow sick employees to work. “We’re staying on top of it,” he said.
Ultimately, if the situation were bad enough, Link said his restaurants could close the dining rooms and do drive-through only. “That would really be extreme,” he said.
Crescent Moon Cafe owner Brian Thompson worries about the impact the virus could have on his business, especially if the pandemic worsens and forces his restaurant to close as part of a quarantine.
“I worry if it gets that big of a panic. I worry about shutting down,” he said.
It could leave his employees without pay. “A lot of them, they already live paycheck to paycheck,” he said.
Tonya Ledford, an employee at Crescent Moon, said she hopes a panic over the virus doesn’t lead to that. “It’s the panic that scares me,” she said. “Large businesses have more of a pocketbook to fall back on, but small businesses don’t.”
Instead of worrying, Ledford is leading the restaurant’s cleanliness efforts. She’s making sure employees wash their hands every 20 minutes and is sanitizing the restaurant’s surfaces every hour -- and she’s set a timer to remind herself.
Some customers are worried about the pandemic and have asked to sit farther from other people, Ledford said. “But they’re probably safer in a restaurant than home -- because it’s so clean,” she said.
Lamar Tillison, general manager at SouthSide Power and Fitness, isn’t too worried about the virus, but he’s intensified cleaning at the gym.
Signs encouraging members and employees to wash their hands are posted and the gym is asking sick members to stay home.
“We are encouraging our members to please, please, please wash their hands and stay home if you’re sick,” Tillison said. “We’re just trying to do the best we can do and the best thing we can do is tell people to stay home if they’re sick.” The staff is wiping down equipment even more often than usual and asking members to wipe down anything they use before and after they use it.
Tillison said he hasn’t noticed a change in business from the coronavirus.
Some businesses are feeling impact, like Lowes Foods, which is limiting the number of certain items that can be purchased at one time, according to a press release. Some items are selling so quickly they’re out of stock in some locations.
Lowes Foods is also encouraging customers to limit social contact by ordering food online to be picked up while customers stay in their car in the parking lot.
CommScope, one of the largest employers in Catawba County, limited travel to high-risk areas and canceled large international meetings, Corporate Communications Manager Joseph Depa said.
The company also decided not to attend the 2020 Mobile World Congress, one of the largest wireless trade shows in the world, Depa said. It was scheduled for Barcelona, Spain in February. Instead, the company is hosting an online forum for customers it would have reached at the trade show, Depa said.
CommScope is also asking employees to use videoconferencing instead of traveling for business. “We are communicating regularly with employees, including all employees of our six facilities here in North Carolina, to keep them informed about the precautions we are taking and how best to protect themselves,” Depa said.
While some manufacturers in the area have felt the effects of the slowdown in production of supplies in China, Catawba Sox, a sock manufacturer in Hickory, is resting easy on the supply side, Lori Early, an administrator with the company said.
“We always try to buy Catawba County first. If we can't get from there, we get it from North Carolina. Then the U.S.,” she said.
None of the suppliers to Catawba Sox have been affected. For now, the focus is making sure employees wash their hands and stay home if they’re sick, Early said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.