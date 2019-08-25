Mussari trained extensively in endoscopy, colonoscopy and small bowel enteroscopy procedures. Her interests include Celiac disease, Barrett’s esophagus and colon cancer screening. She will provide care for patients in the endoscopy center and clinic at Gastroenterology Associates, as well as Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.
Mussari joins Drs. Caroll Koscheski, John Meier, Simon Allport, Gregory Diamonti, Gaa Richardson, Susan Nikrooz and Siddharth Sura in the specialty practice which now includes eight physicians and three advanced practice providers.
“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Mussari to our team,” said Diamonti, president of the group. “She will be a tremendous asset to the practice and our patients. Dr. Mussari brings a combination of top-notch clinical education and a strong passion for patient-centered health care. Now, with three female gastroenterologists on staff, we offer a variety of providers to meet the growing needs of our community.”
Mussari is a native of Pennsylvania where she completed her medical training. She attended the University of Pittsburgh where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in biological sciences. She received her medical degree from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton. After completing an internship and residency at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Mussari went on to complete a fellowship in gastroenterology at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh.
Most recently, Mussari served as research chair for Allegheny Health Network Division of Gastroenterology, a program-appointed leadership position in which she coordinated research projects for gastroenterology fellows and served as liaison to internal medicine residents.
Mussari is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Gastroenterological Association.
Founded in 1996, Gastroenterology Associates, P.A. specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of digestive and liver diseases. The practice provides advanced evaluation and treatment of diseases of the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, colon, pancreas, biliary system (gallbladder and bile ducts) and liver. The medical staff includes eight board-certified physicians and three advanced practice providers.
All physicians and advanced practice providers are affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.
Gastroenterology Associates features a 3,500-square-foot endoscopy facility recognized for outstanding quality measures by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE). It is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, Inc. (AAAHC), and licensed by Medicare and the State of North Carolina.
Gastroenterology Associates serves patients in a multi-county 50-mile region, including Greater Hickory and the Unifour area. The practice is located in the Medical Specialties Center at 415 North Center St., Suite 300 in Hickory, NC.
Learn more at www.gastro-associates.net or call 828-328-3300.
The Hickory Charity Chicks and Great Clips Hickory Ridge donated more than 25 back packs and school supplies to Family Builders foster care program.
The Charity Chicks are a group of young women who create awareness, support and donations for the local charities, including Family Builders, CMN/Levine Children’s Hospital, Family Guidance Center and the Ronald McDonald House.
Newton celebrates opening of Lane Venture
NEWTON —Newton welcomed Lane Venture to the city during a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Lane Venture’s new facility is now in operation at 2309 North College Ave.
Lane Venture has been an important player in the outdoor furniture market since 1989. The company was acquired by Bassett, which operates a Newton upholstery manufacturing facility, in December 2017.
The new Lane Venture facility in Newton contains 176,000 square feet and has created 45 new jobs in Newton. Lane Venture is able to fill customers’ orders within seven to 10 business days, as opposed to the six-to-eight-week turnaround time required by many manufacturers.
“We consider our Lane Venture brand to be an aspirational brand,” said Mark Jordan, senior vice president of upholstery at Bassett. “We want to be known in the industry as best in class in style, comfort and service on custom order outdoor furniture.”
Lane Venture’s outdoor collections include woven, aluminum, teak and outdoor upholstery lines. Their Ernest Hemingway collection was inspired by the dynamic personality and lifestyle of its namesake. Their main showroom in Chicago was recently remodeled, and they continue to maintain a presence at the High Point Market.
Over the past several decades, outdoor furniture sales have grown tenfold, Jordan said. Since last year at this time, Lane Venture has seen a significant increase in business.
“We have learned a tremendous amount from the great people at Lane Venture about how to get into this world of outdoor furniture,” Jordan said, adding that the collections include special fabrics and frames to complement their customers’ outdoor lifestyles.
“I am pleased to welcome Lane Venture to Newton,” Mayor Anne P. Jordan said. “We are fortunate that they have brought dozens of great jobs to Newton and that their beautiful furniture collections are being created right here. We are happy to be able to support them as they continue to grow in Newton.”
For more information about Lane Venture, visit www.laneventure.com.
Bennett Funeral Service honors teachers
CONOVER —Bennett Funeral Service recently recognized five teachers through its online Inspirational Teacher contest. Facebook users were asked to nominate a teacher who had inspired them or their children. Each recipient was presented a $100 cash award to use to purchase classroom supplies.
Natalie Burris, a third-grade teacher at Tuttle Elementary, is one of the five Inspirational Teacher contest winners. Burris was nominated by one of her former students, Brittany Fisher.
Brittany simply stated, “She inspired me to become a teacher.”
Burris’ classroom is colorful, warm and inviting. Learning tools, positive educational quotes and memorabilia surround the room and create a comfortable environment.
One plaque displayed on the wall reads “Love You More.” Burris explained it was created by some of her former students. This gift represents an ongoing “Love You More” competition between Burris and the former students. These students created the handmade plaque for Burris to symbolize the year they spent in her classroom.
This year marks Burris’ 23rd year of teaching. She remains passionate about teaching, and said it is important to make a connection with each student she teaches and to see that their needs are met.
Asked what inspires her, Burris said, “The energy of the children inspires me. The kids make me want to come back to school. They keep me going.”
Brittany Fisher experienced Burris’ classroom firsthand as one of her third-graders and as her student intern while at Bandys High School.
“As students, Miss Burris guided us to care for each other and respect others. She believed in us and instilled in us an ‘all can do’ attitude,” Fisher said.
Fisher is currently teaching second grade at Third Creek Elementary School in Iredell County. Fisher said the best part of her job is being able to interact with children and being that special person for a child. Burris and Fisher agree the toughest part of their job is taking things home with them. Whether it be paperwork, lesson plans, meetings or the mental stress of teaching, often there are tasks to complete or an issue to deal with after the children leave each day. A teacher’s job does not end when the bell rings. However, both expressed a love of teaching and offered words of encouragement of anyone wanting to pursue a career in education.
In regard to someone wanting to become a teacher, Burris said, “If you want to do it, do it.” Fisher added, “Get your tissues ready because the children will steal your heart.”
Recipients of Bennett Funeral Service’s 2019 Inspirational Teacher contest are Natalie Burris, Tuttle Elementary; Jonathan Cooke, Webb A. Murray Elementary; Karen Darden, Catawba Elementary; Laura Parker, Bandys High School; Amanda Drum, Oxford Elementary.
Hickory honored for financial reporting
HICKORY — The City of Hickory was recently awarded its 23rd consecutive Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR).
Mayor Hank Guess presented Finance Officer Melissa Miller with the Certificate of Achievement at the Hickory City Council meeting on Aug. 20. “The Finance Department would like to thank our mayor, city council, city manager’s office, and all city departments for their continued support and contributions to our CAFR. It is an honor for the city to receive this prestigious award from GFOA,” said Miller.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.
For more information about the City of Hickory Finance Department or its comprehensive annual financial report, call 828-323-7417 or visit www.HickoryNC.gov.
Graystone Eye welcomes new ophthalmologist
HICKORY — Graystone Eye welcomes Dr. Joshua G. Paschall to its team of eye care ophthalmologists.
Paschall focuses on small incision and laser-assisted cataract surgery with the latest intraocular lens implant technology, medical and laser treatment of glaucoma, management of external diseases of the eye and will provide comprehensive eye care to Graystone patients.
“I love to help people understand their eye conditions and provide treatment options that give them the best possible outcomes,” says Paschall.
Paschall is board-certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and received his medical degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, where he also completed his internship and residency. He is a member of several prestigious organizations including the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery and the Christian Ophthalmology Society. In his spare time, Paschall enjoys spending time with his family, local church involvement, Colts football, hiking and fishing. Paschall, his wife and their four children recently relocated from Rock Hill, S.C.
“Graystone Eye is excited to have Dr. Paschall join our team,” says Sheree Watson, Graystone CEO. “He will be a valuable asset to this community and will provide superior care to the patients served at Graystone Eye.”
Paschall is accepting new patients in the Hickory and Lenoir locations. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit graystone-eye.com or call 828- 322-2050 or 888-626-2020.
Local industries recognized for partnerships
MORGANTON — Burke County Public Schools recently honored local business and industry partners with a luncheon at the Community House in Morganton and gave them a small token of appreciation for their support of the school system through work-based learning opportunities, including industry tours, internships, apprenticeships, career fairs and job fairs.
Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Larry Putnam spoke to those in attendance about the school system’s District Strategic Plan — which includes an engaged community as one of its goals; the future workforce of Burke County and Burke County Public Schools initiatives to make sure students are prepared for life after graduation.
Putnam said, “The local businesses that were recognized have helped our students, teachers, counselors and administrators learn more about industries that provide great opportunities to ‘Work in Burke.’ From the onsite tours to apprenticeships, these businesses have partnered with us to help give our students and community a brighter future. Thank you to each of these industries for being a part of Burke County Public Schools and our engaged community. Our hope is that more businesses and industries will see the benefit of work-based learning opportunities and join our efforts to help our students grow.”
Sales and use tax workshop offered
HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Sales and Use Tax Workshop” on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory. A representative from the NC Department of Revenue will lead this session.
The workshop will discuss the basics of state sales tax including registering for a sales and use tax account, learning about the most common types of sales and use taxes collected, and preparing and filing a sales and use tax return. This hands-on workshop is intended to help small business owners better understand their sales and use tax obligations and the proper procedure for filing and paying a sales and use tax return.
There is no charge to attend this workshop, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information, contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.
Column: Tapping into talent to be event's focus
BY LINDSAY KEISLER
Employers continue to be challenged with turning to more unconventional or innovative solutions to meet their needs for qualified talent to fill their open positions.
Weekly, my team, along with our collaborative partners at the Economic Development Corporation, K-64 and Catawba Valley Community College, stand in the gap with ideas and local resources to assist in navigating and innovating our employer partner’s recruitment, retention and development efforts.
To scale the impact of these one-on-one efforts, we’re planning a half-day symposium we’re calling, “Tapping Into Talent” on Monday, Oct. 21, that will be held at the new state-of-the-art Workforce Solutions Complex on the campus of Catawba Valley Community College. Our goal is to bring together business leaders, human resources professionals and local educators to share ideas and best practices, while showcasing local resources and new ways of recruiting, retaining and developing talent in the Greater Hickory Metro.
Attendees will hear from panels of their own peers from around the region and subject matter experts on topics such as apprenticeship, internships, talent pipeline management, generation Z in the workplace and building organizational culture.
All attendees will receive breakfast and lunch included in their registration and will walk away with recently produced materials to help them sell our community to top talent prospects.
Due to the venue capacity, registrations are very limited. Registration for the business community is $45 per person and educators are invited to attend at no charge. The deadline for registration is Sept. 27 or whenever we reach capacity. To register or for more details about the event, visit www.catawbachamber.org or contact me directly at 828-328-6111 or lkeisler@catawbachamber.org.
A special thank you to our event partners: Catawba County EDC, Catawba Valley Community College, K-64 and Lenoir-Rhyne University.
Lindsay Keisler is president and CEO of the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce.