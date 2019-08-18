HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Furniture Academy, a public/private partnership, between Catawba Valley Community College and major western North Carolina furniture manufacturers, recently celebrated the success of two graduates.
Luke Poovey and Tammy Cannon, both of Maiden, completed the outside upholstery discipline of the Furniture Academy’s curriculum.
The need for skilled craftsmen/women in the furniture industry is strong. Catawba Valley Furniture Academy’s unique training prepares a future workforce for immediate employment. Training is offered in seven skilled disciplines: manual cutting, automated cutting, pattern making, sewing, inside upholstery, outside upholstery, and eight-way hand tie spring up. The training is conducted in the evenings, Monday – Thursday, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and is taught by skilled artisans employed by local furniture manufacturers.
The next eight-week CVFA Furniture Fundamentals class begins Oct. 8. For more information, contact Lori Miller with CVCC’s Business & Industry Services, 828-327-7000, ext. 4284, lmiller774@cvcc.edu, or Cindy Fulbright, CVFA Project Manager, 828-327-7000, ext. 4778, lfulbright@cvcc,.edu.
Seminars designed to help with online sales
HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present two no-cost seminars to assist start-ups and small businesses sell their products and services online.
The Small Business Center will present “Creating an Online Store” on Tuesday Aug. 27 from 6-8:30 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory. This no-cost seminar will provide an overview of well-known e-commerce platforms and options for creating an online store. PayPal and other payment gateways will also be discussed.
The Small Business Center will present “Selling on Amazon and Etsy” on Tuesday Sept. 3 from 6-8:30 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory. This seminar helps attendees understand the pros and cons of working with Amazon and Etsy and provides direction for getting started with these well-established platforms.
There is no charge to attend these seminars, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information, contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.
Realty Executives of Hickory renews partnership
HICKORY — Realty Executives of Hickory has renewed its partnership with Realty Executives after receiving “Best of Hickory” in real estate for the eighth consecutive year. Known as one of the fastest-growing firms in the franchise, Realty Executives of Hickory has continually shown success and growth throughout the years. Reaching $164 million in sales volume and 560 transactions in 2018, Hickory is more productive than ever.
Opening in 1993 with just a handful of agents, the brokerage is now family-run with more than 50 real estate professionals and two office locations, Hickory and Lake Norman. Broker/owner Kevin Spencer is excited to continue Hickory and Lake Norman’s partnership with Realty Executives and hopes to continue the brokerage’s growth and success.
“We don’t just take anyone, we recruit and work with the most productive and talented real estate professionals we can.” Spencer said. “We encourage our agents and brokers to always continue their training and education so that we can provide the best and most professional experience we can to the communities we serve.”
Spencer and his wife, Debbie Spencer, along with their two sons, have leveraged their industry experience to provide their agents with the support and tools they need to make the home buyers and sellers of North Carolina thrive in their market. The brokerage covers the surrounding foothills, Piedmont and lake-filled central North Carolina. Realty Executives of Hickory also focuses on partnering with the community through their participation on multiple Realtor boards, participating in local chamber events and giving back to charities.
The Spencers offer several amenities to their agents such as weekly trainings, graphic design services, inclusive agent plans, in-house technology, paperless transaction management and more. The Hickory brokerage was also the first real estate franchise in the area to offer its own mobile app. Katie Keisler, office manager of 14 years, created the app herself for exclusive Executive use. Keisler runs the day-to-day operations.
Realty Executives International is a global real estate franchisor and an Outlier company.
Hickory accounting firm receives honor
HICKORY — Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC, (“DHW”) was named as one of the 2019 Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work For in the United States. Accounting Today has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify companies that have excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees.
This survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the accounting profession, benefiting its economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 100 firms.
Firms from across the United States entered the two-part survey process to determine Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work for. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top firms and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determine the final rankings, which will be announced later this year.
“The firms on this list represent the best workplaces in the accounting profession,” said Accounting Today editor-in-chief Daniel Hood. “They are outstanding places to build a career.”
This is the seventh time DHW has received this national recognition, and the fifth time in the past six years.
DHW is located in Hickory and has served as a professional advisor to individuals and businesses in a variety of industries for more than 25 years. Additional information can be found at www.dhw.net or by calling 828-322-2070.
Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent
HICKORY — Khou Xiong has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where he will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate. He brings more than a decade of real estate related service and experience.
Xiong is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations. He graduated from High Point University where he received a degree in computer science and is an alumnus Pi Kappa Phi.
His interests include flipping homes, snowboarding when he has time and being a father. He lives in Hickory with his spouse, son and a daughter on the way. Having spent much of his life in Catawba and surrounding counties, Xiong leverages his local expertise to help clients navigate the real estate market.
Call Khou Xiong at 828-266-6308. Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.
APICS Foothills Chapter plans dinner, presentation
HICKORY — All operations and supply chain professionals are invited to attend a presentation on global sourcing on Thursday, Aug. 22, at a dinner meeting of the APICS Foothills Chapter, a Hickory-based chapter of the international professional development association ASCM.
The dinner presentation and meeting will be held at the Catawba Country Club in Newton from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $20 for nonmembers, $15 for members and $5 for students, which includes dinner.
The speaker for the evening is Dave Lehman, an APICS master instructor and highly experienced manufacturing executive and leadership consultant. He will be making a presentation on, “Global Sourcing: the Key Ingredients,” based on the materials in the APICS workshop on global sourcing.
Reservations may be made by contacting Bill Phillips at explore2@bellsouth.net or 828-403-6254.
Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro welcomes agent
HICKORY — Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro, located in Hickory, announced that Jordan Joseph has joined its team.
Joseph will be assisting home buyers and sellers in Hickory and surrounding areas with all their real estate needs.
“We are thrilled to have Jordan join our team of talented real estate professionals,” said Kim Smith, the company’s broker/owner. “Jordan’s outgoing personality, combined with his eagerness to use new technology to better assist his clients, will be a tremendous asset for our office. We warmly welcome Jordan to our team.”
Joseph said he is excited to take advantage of the numerous business tools and marketing strategies Weichert provides its affiliate agents.
“Technology is revolutionizing the way people buy and sell homes today,” said Joseph. “However, real estate is still a person-to-person business and Weichert gives you necessary tools to perfectly blend the two together to help create memorable home buying and selling experiences for your clients.” Joseph lives in Hickory.
Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate. The office serves the Hickory metro area.
For more information about Weichert, Realtors - Team Metro, located at 1144 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd. SE in Hickory, contact Kim Smith at 828-304-1000 or visit www.teammetro.net.
Center to host Business of Hemp workshop
LENOIR — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will host a free workshop to help local farmers and entrepreneurs cash in on a growing industry.
The Business of Hemp will be offered from 6-9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. The event will feature regional experts, as well as current growers and processors, who will help participants understand the laws and opportunities in the hemp industry. The event also will focus on growing and developing the crop from a Western North Carolina perspective.
Caldwell County already has 10 licensed hemp growers with the potential for more as the crop grows well here, County Extension Director Seth Nagy said. Also, there are three growers who are participating in trials with N.C. State University to help answer basic production questions, he added.
“We are still learning about insects and diseases associated with this crop as well as optimum soil fertility,” Nagy said. “This learning event will provide a solid base for participants to understand the nuances of this emerging crop. There are laws, regulations, testing for THC, grower licensing, unique marketing issues, and many other things that will be helpful for anyone wanting to engage with this new crop.”
The event will include workshops on licensing/permitting, production, available government resources, legal considerations and a panel discussion featuring local growers.
This regional event is free, but space is limited. To reserve a seat at The Business of Hemp workshop, call 828-726-3065 or visit the Small Business Center website at www.cccti.edu/smallbusiness to register.