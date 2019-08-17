Bubblys, an Asian fusion restaurant, is again open for diners in Hickory and is holding grand opening ceremonies today. The new owner, Jan Thao, hopes the restaurant will be known for its service, relaxed atmosphere and bubble milk tea.
Bubblys was originally owned by Mark Vang and the original name of the restaurant was House of Nom Nom. Thao said the name changed to Bubblys after bubble milk tea became popular at the restaurant.
Thao said he bought the restaurant for $55,000. He said Vang received a higher offer but decided to sell to Thao because Thao promised to keep the restaurant the same — for the most part.
Thao was born in Thailand but was a child when he and his family moved to Minnesota and later to North Carolina. He said the foothills of North Carolina reminded him of the views of the mountain areas of Thailand. This will be Thao’s first venture into the restaurant business. He said he has experience running a prepaid phone store and managing a DJ entertainment company. He did both in Minnesota.
Thao said he hopes to make up for his limited knowledge about restaurants with his deep interest in food. “I love trendy food and trying different stuff,” He said.
Thao said after buying the restaurant he wanted to brighten up the room and did many of the cosmetic changes himself including reupholstering the chairs with white covers. “[The restaurant] was darker before,” Thao said. “I like the bright colors like white and gray.”
Thao said his goal is for the restaurant to remain familiar for those who were regular guests. He reintroduced an old favorite, hamburgers, including the popular Pineapple Burger.
Burgers will be served every day of the week rather than select days as was the case previously, Thao said.
Although Thao said he will keep much of the menu the same for now, he does plan to add his own taste and ideas to the menu just as he did to the décor.
“I hope to reach out to other Asian foods,” Thao said. “Right now it’s more Vietnamese and Korean inspired. Maybe reach out to Chinese, India or Taiwan.”
Thao said he hopes to expand Bubblys and open more locations in North Carolina in the future, but will for now be a hands-on owner at Bubblys of Hickory. “I’ll be here every day,” he said. “Open to close.”
Folks who stop by Bubblys today from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. can sample menu items and possibly win coupons.