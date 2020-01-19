TAYLORSVILLE — Owners Ken and Lacey Young are set to open a new craft beer and wine taproom, Brushy Mountain Brews, on Thursday. Located at 42 West Main Ave. in downtown Taylorsville, the main level of the building has been transformed into an inviting taproom and entertainment environment.
The owners are working with the Alexander County Economic Development Corp. to host a ribbon-cutting Thursday at 3 p.m. to officially open Brushy Mountain Brews. The public is invited to attend.
The grand-opening celebrations will kick off Friday, with musical entertainment Friday and Saturday evenings from 7-10 p.m.
Brushy Mountain Brews is established in the 1930 building formerly operated by the original Smithey’s Department Stores, one of the first and largest department stores in downtown. The new owners have kept the building’s original retro characteristics showcasing the pressed-tin ceiling tiles and hardwood floors.
Brushy Mountain Brews is a casual social pub environment that will host live musical entertainment and will have 22 frequently rotating craft beers and two wines on draft. A selection of local and regional craft and bottled beers, hard ciders, wines, and nonalcoholic beverages will also be available.
“Ken and I are thrilled to be opening Brushy Mountain Brews in downtown Taylorsville,” said Lacey Young. “We have dreamed of opening a taproom for years and now our dreams have materialized in Alexander County. We are excited to become part of the community and look forward to serving our neighbors.”
For more information, visit www.brushymountainbrews.com. Like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/brushymountainbrews. Follow them on Instagram at www.instagram.com/brushymountainbrews.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.