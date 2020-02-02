HICKORY - The Building Material Suppliers Association (BMSA) announced that registration for the 2020 Annual Learning Exchange & LBM Expo is now open.
The event will be held Wednesday and Thursday at the Hickory Metro Convention Center.
This year’s show features more than 70 exhibitors showcasing the latest, most innovative products for residential and commercial construction. From software suppliers to doors and windows, from insulation to decking, this show has something for everyone.
Exhibit hall hours will be noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday.
BMSA is a trade association with a membership of more than 300, serving independent building material dealers and their suppliers in North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. The Learning Exchange & LBM Expo is not open to the general public but provides education and networking to those in the industry including contractors, architects, landscape designers, building code inspectors and students.
BMSA supports college students who are studying a related field by allowing them to attend the show and the Wednesday seminars free of charge. Pre-registration is required.
For more information and to pre-register, contact the BMSA office by phone at 800-849-1503 or email at lynns@mybmsa.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.