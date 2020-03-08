HICKORY - Bethlehem Ace Hardware announced the addition of Benjamin Moore paints. The introduction of Benjamin Moore paints at Ace will offer professionals and homeowners access to one of the highest quality and most trusted color pallets in the industry.
Since 1883, Benjamin Moore has remained a top choice paint brand with both the do-it-yourself and professional design consumer, offering customers more than 3,500 premium color options. As part of a new expanded partnership with Benjamin Moore, Ace Hardware is now the largest independent hardware retailer to carry Benjamin Moore paints, which are not available in any national big box or discount retailers.
“At Bethlehem ACE Hardware, we are thrilled to announce the addition of Benjamin Moore products” said Randy Bock, owner of Bethlehem Ace Hardware. “Benjamin Moore perfectly fits Ace’s focus on offering the best in service, convenience, and quality, and we are excited for the community to have access to highest quality paint on the market.”
In addition to expert help and advice in-store, consumers can visit ThePaintStudio.com to explore colors, find inspiration, get tips and use tools such as the paint visualizer for their next painting project.
