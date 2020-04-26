HICKORY — Beth L. Deal, CFP, CLU, ChFC, CRPC, RICP, a private wealth adviser with Ameriprise Financial in Hickory, was named to the list of “Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisers” published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisers who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.

The rankings are based on data provided by over 29,000 of the nation’s most productive advisers. Deal was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, regulatory and compliance record and revenue produced for her firm.

Deal is part of Beth L. Deal Financial Advisory Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc.

As a private wealth advisory practice, Deal Financial Advisory Group offers financial advice provided in one-on-one relationships with its clients. Deal has 28 years of experience in the financial services industry.

For more information, contact Deal at 828-324-1422.

Load comments