Bennett Funeral Service spotlights leaders

NEWTON — Robbie and Rhonda Bennett, owners of Bennett Funeral Service, announce their Catawba County Leadership Spotlight.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created much uncertainty for the residents of Catawba County, Robbie Bennett said.
“One of our greatest fears is the unknown,” he said. “Rhonda and I wanted to do something for our community that would provide comfort and reassurance. We envisioned using our Catawba County leaders to provide a firsthand message of hope and deliver this to the public via our Bennett Funeral Service Facebook page as well as our website.
“Therefore, with the help of our Catawba County leaders, we developed the Catawba County Leadership Spotlight.”
Bennett Funeral Service is providing a weekly video spotlight each Friday at noon on its Facebook page that features Catawba County leaders who offer their insight into the future of the county.
According to Rhonda Bennett, Bennett Funeral Service has had a positive response from the Catawba County leaders they have contacted about participating in the Leadership Spotlight.
“We appreciate our leaders; they have been so eager to help and collaborate with us,” she said.
Some of the featured leaders are Randy Isenhower, chairman, Catawba County Board of Commissioners; Don Brown, sheriff, Catawba County; Matt Stover, superintendent, Catawba County Schools; Aron Gabriel, superintendent, Newton-Conover City Schools; Robert Adell, superintendent, Hickory City Schools; and Lindsay Keisler, president/CEO, The Chamber of Catawba County. The Bennetts plan to contact other Catawba County leaders regarding their participation in future sessions of the Leadership Spotlight.
In addition to Facebook, Bennett Funeral Service plans to archive the Catawba County Leadership Spotlight videos at the Bennett Funeral Service website www.bennettfuneralservice.com.
For more information regarding the Catawba County Leadership Spotlight, call Robbie or Rhonda Bennett at 828-465-2111.
Established in 2013 by Rhonda and Robbie Bennett, Bennett Funeral Service is Conover’s only locally owned and operated funeral home. In November 2019, the Bennetts opened a second location in Newton, and it serves as their main office. Bennett Funeral Service is family-owned and has been voted the “Best Funeral Home” for five years in a row.
