Robbie and Rhonda Bennett, owners of Bennett Funeral Service, announce the opening of a new location in Newton. Open house will take place at the new building starting Thursday, Nov. 21, through Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The facility is at 7878 N.C. 16 in Newton. Upon entering the building, visitors will feel the comfort of home with the transitional decor, rockers on the front porch and neutral color pallet with shades of purple.
Some of the amenities include over 4,000 heated square feet, a spacious chapel that can accommodate several services at once, a video projection system that allows for up to four simultaneous presentations, fully handicap accessible, covered entrances and a family restroom.
Robbie Bennett, president of Bennett Funeral Service, said, “We are extremely excited about our new location and look forward to continuing to serve families in the Catawba Valley with the same level of quality service that they are accustomed to.” Rhonda Bennett, vice president of Bennett Funeral Service, added, “We hope everyone will come out to our open house.”
The Newton location will be open to the public for business Monday, Nov. 25, and will serve as the main office. Bennett Funeral Service will continue to maintain its Conover facility at 502 First Ave. S.
Established in 2013 by Rhonda and Robbie Bennett, Bennett Funeral Service is Conover’s only locally-owned and operated funeral home. It has been voted the Best Funeral Home in the Catawba Valley for five years in a row.
For more information, call Robbie or Rhonda Bennett at 828-465-2111.
