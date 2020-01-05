HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present a no-cost “Basics of Selling on eBay” workshop Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 6-9 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory.

eBay is the world’s largest online marketplace, connecting a diverse and passionate community of individual buyers and sellers, as well as businesses. This workshop provides the basics to get up and running on eBay, showing participants how to open their account and create listings, through using PayPal to accept and complete transactions.

Preregistration is required. To register or for more information, contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117, or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online. The entire Small Business Center winter/spring schedule of free workshops is now available and viewable at http://sbc.cvcc.edu.

