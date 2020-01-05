HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present a no-cost “Basics of Selling on eBay” workshop Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 6-9 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory.
eBay is the world’s largest online marketplace, connecting a diverse and passionate community of individual buyers and sellers, as well as businesses. This workshop provides the basics to get up and running on eBay, showing participants how to open their account and create listings, through using PayPal to accept and complete transactions.
Preregistration is required. To register or for more information, contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117, or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online. The entire Small Business Center winter/spring schedule of free workshops is now available and viewable at http://sbc.cvcc.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.