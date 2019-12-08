One of two Bank of America branches in Hickory permanently closes on Tuesday.
The branch on North Center Street, which opened in 1982, closes at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. All accounts there will be transferred to the Hickory location on Second Street NW.
Bank of America announced in September that the branch would close and that all safety deposit boxes need to be closed out — whether empty or not — by Dec. 10, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications Jennifer Darwin said. Any boxes with something left in them are taken to a storage facility after the branch closes and eventually the contents are turned over to the state. Darwin said owners had plenty of warning.
“We have mailed letters three times to owners, so they should be well aware of the change,” she said.
Darwin did not know how many boxes still need to be closed out.
The branch is closing because more and more customers use online banking, so there is less of a need for a physical location, Darwin said.
“Our decision here is really based on the need to balance customer preference and opportunities for growing our business,” she said.
The roughly 10 employees at the branch were given opportunities to transfer to other branches of the company, she said.
The ATM machine will stay open until a new location nearby is found, Darwin said. Bank of America will likely sell the building eventually, she said.
