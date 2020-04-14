NEWTON — The Downtown Newton Development Association (DNDA) named Angela and Neal Powell, owners of Geppeto’s Pizza and More, as the 2019 N.C. Main Street Champions for Newton.
The 2019 North Carolina Main Street Champions, individuals who work and advocate for revitalized downtowns, were recognized for their commitment at a recognition ceremony in New Bern last month.
The Powells have supported the efforts of the DNDA since the organization was formed 30 years ago, all while maintaining a business that is a staple of downtown Newton. They recently completed a facade makeover and made available a wall of their building for the first student mural in downtown.
“Despite the short-term uncertainty in the global economy right now, vibrant downtowns will remain catalysts for North Carolina’s economic prosperity in the years ahead,” North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland said. “These honorees have shown considerable creativity and dedication in improving their communities. We’re proud to honor their vision and hard work as Main Street Champions.”
For more information about the Downtown Newton Development Association and Newton’s N.C. Main Street program, visit www.downtownnewton.org or contact Shannon Johnson at sjohnson@newtonnc.gov or 828-695-4360.
