HICKORY — Assisted Living Locators announced the launch of its franchise in Hickory. Assisted Living Locators provides the full continuum of care offering hands-on guidance in locating quality assisted living options throughout Catawba, Lincoln, Burke and Gaston counties. The new franchise owner is Senior Living Advisor Frank Dimura.

Assisted Living Locators offers a no-cost service for seniors and their families providing expert advice on short and long-term care options, including in-home care, independent living, assisted living, memory care, and retirement apartments. The company generates revenue from the referral fees paid by the providers in their network.

“As a result of the growing senior population, many different options for care and housing are available, including in-home companion care, 55-plus communities, independent retirement options, assisted living, memory care, and nursing homes,” said Frank Dimura, Assisted Living Locators franchise owner. “We are also an excellent resource for short-term respite care, emergency discharges, out-of-town relocations and coordinating non-emergency transportation. Seniors and their families need a trusted advisor to help them navigate what can be an overwhelming amount of information. Assisted Living Locators offers a complete assessment of a senior’s needs and recommends a plan that provides the full continuum of care.”

For more information about Assisted Living Locators no-cost community service for seniors and their families, call Dimura at 704-285-8335 or visit http://assistedlivinglocators.com/hickory

