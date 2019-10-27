Aspen Dental is expanding access to care in the Hickory community with a new office opening Thursday.
The office, at 2290 U.S. 70 SE, has convenient parking and features amenities designed to make a patient’s visit as easy and comfortable as possible. In addition, the office is open extended hours on weekdays and select Saturdays. Walk-in and emergency patients are welcome.
Dr. Zenab Khan, who received her Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry degree from Nova Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine, leads the new practice. The doctor and her team will provide a range of dental services, including dentures, preventive care and restoration.
In addition to affordable comprehensive dental care, the Aspen Dental office provides:
A free new-patient exam and X-rays for those without insurance.
An on-site denture lab and a denture money back guarantee.
Financing options.
To make an appointment, patients can go to www.aspendental.com and click on Schedule a New Patient Appointment; call 828-270-3033 or 800-ASPEN DENTAL (800-277-3633).
