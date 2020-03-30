Over the last few weeks, hundreds of businesses have closed because of coronavirus concerns and state mandates.
Some may never reopen.
The closings and feared economic slowdown led to a number of people applying for unemployment in the last week, according to N.C. Department of Employment Security officials.
Between March 16 and March 26, more than 195,000 people filed for unemployment insurance in North Carolina, according to Public Information Officer Larry Parker. At least 171,000 of those were related to the coronavirus but it could be more, Parker said.
Amid the closures — which include restaurant dining rooms, hair salons, gyms, movie theaters, spas and even a local factory — some businesses are thriving. They’re also hiring.
Grocery stores, big box stores, shipping companies and pizza delivery spots are seeing more and more business. They’re looking for help to keep up.
Lowes Foods has seen an increase in business because of coronavirus, Senior Director of Guest Engagement Kelly Davis said.
“We have seen an increase in traffic as people can no longer eat at restaurants and that is causing us to add some positions,” Davis said.
The parent company, Alex Lee, is hiring for its Lowes Foods grocery stores and at Merchants Distributors Inc., a grocery distribution company, for their distribution center in Hickory.
At Lowes Foods, they’re seeking part-time and some temporary cashiers, personal shoppers, stockers and more. Find jobs here: www.lowesfoods.com/careers.
At MDI, they’re seeking temporary forklift operators and people to help fill orders. Find positions and apply here: www.merchantsdistributors.com/careers.
Walmart is on a hiring streak, too. The company announced it would hire about 150,000 positions nationwide through the end of May, including in Catawba County. In North Carolina, the company plans to hire more than 5,800 associates to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers, a Walmart spokesperson said.
Walmart is hiring cashiers, sales associates and more at its supercenters and neighborhood markets in and around Catawba County.
During the pandemic, they’re offering a $2/hour pay bump to those working at fulfillment centers, expedited hiring at fulfillment centers and a referral bonus to fulfillment center employees who refer a new employee. The nearest fulfillment center is in Shelby.
To find positions, go to www.careers.walmart.com.
Domino’s Pizza is hiring, too. Nationwide, they’re hiring over 10,000 people, Public Relations Director Jenny Fouracre said.
“We know that many people in our local communities are worried about finding work right now,” she said. “We wanted to make sure everyone knew that we had opportunities at Domino’s.”
All five locations in Catawba County are hiring. There are delivery driver positions, customer service representative positions and some locations seeking assistant managers.
Find jobs at www.jobs.dominos.com.
Pizza Hut, with three Catawba County locations, is hiring over 30,000 permanent positions nationwide in response to the increased demand from the coronavirus. At the Catawba County locations in Hickory and Newton, they’re hiring servers, shift managers, assistant managers, cooks, customer service representatives, delivery drivers, shift leaders and more.
Find jobs at www.jobs.pizzahut.com.
CVS Pharmacy is heading into a hiring push. The company announced this week that it hopes to fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary positions, and fast. Those include store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees and customer service professionals.
At the 10 locations in Catawba County, there are almost 30 positions open, including shift supervisor, management trainee, pharmacy technician and retail associate positions.
Find positions and apply at www.jobs.cvshealth.com.
Dollar General, of which there are about 20 in Catawba County, plans to hire about 50,000 employees nationwide as well.
Find positions at www.careers.dollargeneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.